Only 1 candidate seeking Estonia’s presidency – so far

AP National

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia is gearing up for an unusual presidential election. So far, there is only one candidate seeking office in Monday’s vote by the Baltic nation’s lawmakers. The lack of competition is unprecedented since the former Soviet republic Estonia regained independence 30 years ago. The five-year term of President Kersti Kaljulaid ends on Oct. 10, and parliament must elect a new president to replace her. So unless new candidates register by a late Saturday deadline, the director of Estonia’s National Museum will be the only contender. Museum director Alar Karis, a former state auditor, is the only one who has managed to get backing from the required minimum of 21 lawmakers. .