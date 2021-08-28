2 Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo to compete in Paralympics

AP National

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee says two athletes from Afghanistan have arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics. The IPC says the two-person team of Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli had flown from Kabul to Paris before continuing on to Tokyo. Khudadadi will be Afghanistan’s first female athlete to compete at the Paralympic Games since Athens 2004. She will challenge in the women’s 44-49-kilogram weight category in taekwondo on Thursday, and her teammate will line up in the heats of the men’s 400 meters T47 event on Friday.