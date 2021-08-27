South African photojournalist John Parkin dies at age 63

AP National

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African photographer John Parkin has died at the age of 63. During his years as a photojournalist, Parkin covered the country’s anti-apartheid struggle, its first democratic elections, and the presidency of Nelson Mandela, He trained as a photographer in the South African air force, then worked for the Sunday Express newspaper in Johannesburg and began taking photos for The Associated Press in the mid-1980s. Parkin was known for his cool demeanor in often dangerous circumstances, his reliability in getting photos, and his helpfulness with fellow journalists. Parkin moved to the United Kingdom in 1995, where he covered the funeral of Princess Diana and other news events.