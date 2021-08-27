Missouri judge declines to rule on new gun law’s legality

AP National

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has declined to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws. Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green on Friday punted the case. St. Louis city and St. Louis County had sued to block the new law. The law denounces federal rules on firearms. It also would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer. The Justice Department also sent a letter to Missouri officials warning them that the state can’t ignore federal law.