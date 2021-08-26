Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

AP National

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida has prompted a hurricane warning for New Orleans and a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana as it pushes across the Caribbean toward an initial strike on Cuba. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that “all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane.” The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to cross western Cuba as a tropical storm Friday and reach the U.S. Gulf Coast by late Sunday or early Monday.