What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need one?

AP National

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

“Vaccine passports” are digital or paper documents showing you were vaccinated against COVID-19, and they could help you get into a growing number of places. What they look like and why you might need one depend on where you live. But a growing number of private venues, workplaces and governments are requiring proof of vaccination. Europe and some U.S. states have created official digital credentials that let residents verify their COVID-19 immunization record and convert it into a scannable code that can be pulled up on cellphones. Most places requiring proof of vaccination also accept simpler options.