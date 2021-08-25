US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

AP National

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JONATHAN LEMIRE

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam, after initially hitting pause on Tuesday. Harris’ trip across Asia is meant to reassure allies about American foreign policy amid the tumultuous evacuation from Afghanistan. The Havana Syndrome is the name for a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital beginning in 2016.