Old Alabama fossil plant’s smokestacks toppled by dynamite

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Workers have used dynamite to demolish six smokestacks at a decommissioned power plant in Alabama. The implosion took place Wednesday at the old Colbert Fossil Plant, which was operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority for more than six decades beginning in 1955. TVA says the work is part of its move toward cleaner energy options. Video of the implosion captured a man counting down to the explosion. Flashes appeared at the base of the stacks and four of the towers collapsed almost immediately, followed by two larger ones. TVA already is working toward additional power generation fueled by natural gas at the site.