AP National

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last. The 39-year-old St. Louis Cardinals catcher made the announcement a day after signing a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The 10-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB draft.