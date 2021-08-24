Cleanup begins of Haiti town’s earthquake-crumbled homes

AP National

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and EVENS MARY

Associated Press

MANICHE, Haiti (AP) — At the edge of a pile of rubble Michael Jules plunges an iron bar over and over into the crumbling concrete of his grandmother’s home. A younger cousin squats at his feet, pulling away smaller debris with a trowel. Tuesday was Jules’ third day working the spot like an archaeologist, removing layer upon layer of rock. He had established more or less the perimeter of his room. While Jules, 21, toiled with hand tools, just down the street heavy-duty earthmovers deposited entire households into dump trucks. For some victims of Haiti’s Aug. 14 earthquake, the necessary prelude to rebuilding has begun.