Governor: Now is not a good time to travel to Hawaii

AP National

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Governor David Ige says is asking people not to visit the islands. He said it’s not a good time to travel to the islands and that he wants visitors and residents to limit travel to essential purposes. He is making this request while the state struggles to control COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant spreads in the community. As part of the effort to curb the spread, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he will restrict indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25. Blangiardi says the rules would affect weddings and other events and take effect on Wednesday. He’s also urging people to get vaccinated.