Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 4:36 AM

Malaysia’s new PM strikes conciliatory tone in 1st address

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s new prime minister has struck a conciliatory tone in his first national address. A day after being sworn in, Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will embrace the opposition in an effort to tackle the runaway pandemic and revive a slumping economy. Ismail said Sunday the political battles that led to a change of government twice since 2018 elections had been detrimental to the country. He said: “Let us stem this grab for political power,” and called for “cross-party cooperation.” Many view Ismail’s appointment as a return to the status quo. He was the deputy prime minister under Malaysia’s previous leader, who resigned last week as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content