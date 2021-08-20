Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans’ fears

AP National

By AHMAD SEIR, TAMEEM AKHGAR and DAVID RISING

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban are mounting, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power. The reports come even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday’s prayers. Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses, thousands have raced to Kabul’s airport. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover, and Taliban fighters have violently suppressed those demonstrations. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and have pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. But many Afghans are skeptical.