In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

AP National

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan are waiting nervously to see whether the United States will deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. The Taliban leader has arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership. Time for evacuations is running out ahead of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining U.S. troops. The Gulf nation of Bahrain says it is allowing flights to use its transit facilities, and the United Arab Emirates says it will host up to 5,000 Afghans “prior to their departure to other countries.”