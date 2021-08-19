Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

AP National

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some Democrats who left Texas to block a GOP voting bill have ended a 38-day holdout. Enough Democrats returned to the state Capitol on Thursday to allow the Texas House to resume work for the first time since mid-July. That’s when more than 50 Democrats flew to Washington, D.C., in what amounted to a second walkout over Republican efforts to pass new election laws in Texas. Republicans are now back on a path to pass new elections laws in Texas before the current special session ends on Sept. 5.