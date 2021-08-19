Singapore plans first quarantine-free travel program

AP National

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore will launch its first quarantine-free travel program for vaccinated people arriving from Germany and Brunei, and ease restrictions for visitors from Hong Kong and Macao as it seeks to reopen its borders after fully vaccinating over 75% of its population. Previously, only Singapore residents and those with employment or student passes were allowed to enter the country. The government said from Sept. 8, visitors from Germany and Brunei can apply to enter Singapore, regardless of their reason for traveling. They must take multiple coronavirus tests in lieu of a quarantine. Separately, tourists from Hong Kong and Macao will not need to quarantine if they test negative on arrival and isolate themselves until the test results are available.