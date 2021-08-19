Rolling Stones honor album ‘Tattoo You’ with 9 new tunes

AP National

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album “Tattoo You” with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks. The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on Oct. 22, including songs “Hang Fire,” “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up.” The deluxe formats will also include the albums “Lost & Found: Rarities” and the 26-track “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.” The “Lost & Found: Rarities” album includes the original “Living In the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”