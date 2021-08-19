Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol

AP National

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man sitting in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable explosive device. That word comes from people briefed on the matter who aren’t authorized to discuss the situation publicly. They’ve spoken to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The truck has no license plates, and when law enforcement noticed it in the morning, authorities reported a possible bomb threat over police radios. Investigators are trying to determine whether the man is holding a detonator. They’re communicating with him as he writes notes and shows them to police from inside the truck.