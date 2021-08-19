Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

AP National

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A boy who recently hiked the Appalachian Trail is preparing for his next adventure in kindergarten. Five-year-old Harvey Sutton tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles to complete the feat. He was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January in Georgia. He was 5 years and 4 months old when the family completed the journey last week in Maine. That puts him among the youngest to complete the trail. One expert says kids are resilient enough as long as parents keep their development in mind and scale the hike to a child’s abilities.