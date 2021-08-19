California fire season sets records, more damage expected

AP National

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s wildfires have already made plenty of news this summer and the worst may be yet to come. Some of the state’s most devastating fires have started in the fall when powerful, dry winds blow out of the desert. More land has burned this year than at the same point last year, which set the record for most acreage charred. The largest fire currently burning is the second-largest in state history. Most of the large fires have been in the northern half of the state. But the biggest fires in Southern California have usually been sparked in September or later in the year.