Greek wildfires: Major blaze continues northwest of Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major wildfire burning northwest of the Greek capital is decimating large tracts of pine forest for a third day. The blaze in the Vilia area broke out Monday shortly after another wildfire started to the southwest of Athens. Several villages and a nearby nursing home received evacuation orders. Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Greece this month, fueled by parched forests and shrubland from the country’s most severe heat wave in decades. The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit. Greece’s fire department said 370 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, were deployed at the Vilia fire on Wednesday.