Belgium: Teenager seeks to break women’s solo flight record

AP National

By MARK CARLSON

Associated Press

KORTRIJK, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian-British teenager has started the first leg of her quest to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Zara Rutherford set out Wednesday from an airstrip in western Belgium in gusty, overcast conditions. The 19-year-old aviator is looking to break the record set by American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she set the current benchmark in 2017. Rutherford aims to fly her fast, and light sport aircraft over five continents and 52 countries. It’s an aerial trek that could take up to 3 months. The men’s record for a solo round the world flight is held by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow of Britain.