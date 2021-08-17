Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:47 AM

Judge won’t close hearings in Florida school shooting case

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to close pretrial hearings to the media and public in the case of the man accused of killing 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting. Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday rejected a motion by defendant Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers claiming that intense pretrial media coverage jeopardizes his right to a fair trial. The motion had been opposed by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The 22-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people died and 17 were wounded in that shooting.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content