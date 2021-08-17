Injured in Haiti’s quake continue to show up at hospitals

AP National

By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

L’ASILE, Haiti (AP) — The problems in Haiti may be summed up by the public hospital in L’Asile, deep in a remote stretch of countryside in the nation’s southwest area. There, a full four days after a powerful earthquake hit the region the hardest, people are still showing up from isolated villages with broken arms and legs. They are being treated in improvised tents in the hospital’s yard, because the whole obstetrics, pediatric and operating wing collapsed in the quake. Everyone made it out safely. As search teams retrieved more bodies Tuesday, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency increased the number of fatalities from Saturday’s earthquake to 1,941. It also raised the number of injured to 9,900.