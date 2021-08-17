Germany: 2 people missing after flood sweeps them off bridge

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue teams are searching for two people who were swept off a bridge by sudden floods in Bavaria. German authorities said Tuesday eight other people were rescued from the floods Monday afternoon and not injured. Heavy, sudden rains on Monday afternoon turned a creek in the Valley of Hell near the town of Grainau into floods which tore down a wooden bridge sweeping two people into the water. The other people were caught by the water or cut off from their paths by the flood elsewhere in the steep valley. More than 160 helpers and helicopters have been involved in the rescue missions. German news agency dpa said it was not clear who the two missing people are.