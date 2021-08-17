Embattled Minnesota GOP chair says she won’t resign

AP National

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The embattled chair of the Minnesota Republican Party says she won’t resign amid the uproar over the indictment of a major GOP donor on sex-trafficking charges. Jennifer Carnahan said on KNSI and WCCO Radio that the people calling for her ouster are the same ones who opposed her during her bitter reelection fight. She has asked the party Executive Committee to hold a vote of confidence in her leadership Thursday, but says she plans to call a meeting of the larger Central Committee to decide her fate. She denies knowing about donor Anton Lazarro’s alleged sex trafficking before his indictment became public last week.