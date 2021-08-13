The Latest: Stoltenberg says NATO troubled by Taliban blitz

AP National

By The Associated Press

The NATO chief says the military alliance is troubled by the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan and is warning the insurgents they won’t be considered legitimate by the West if they seize the country by force. Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing talks on Friday with NATO ambassadors that the “allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses.” He says the Taliban “need to understand that they will not be recognized by the international community if they take the country by force.”