DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

AP National

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The Facebook notice says the person was spotted on the south side of the base and says anyone who encounters the person should run and hide. The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.