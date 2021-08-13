2 indicted in connection with Atlanta shooting death of girl

AP National

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor has announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta. Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend. The killing happened near the site where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier. Authorities announced Friday that a grand jury returned a 37-count indictment against Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney. Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing, and both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges.