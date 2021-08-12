Victims slam Tesla subsidy from East German communist fund

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Victims of communism in East Germany have criticized the decision to grant electric automaker Tesla a subsidy of almost $10 million from a trust fund managing what’s left of the regime’s fortune. German media reported that the state of Brandenburg is allocating the funds to pay for infrastructure costs related to the Tesla Gigafactory being built on the outskirts of Berlin. An association representing victims of communism in East Germany said Thursday it welcomed the construction of the factory, but questioned “why the state government of Brandenburg is helping the third-richest man in the world.” The opposition Left party in Brandenburg state likewise criticized the decision. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.