Police chief in Chinese industrial center suspected of graft

AP National

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says the police chief and vice mayor of a northeastern industrial city is under investigation for suspected graft. The party’s watchdog against corruption said Yang Jianjun was suspected of “serious violations of discipline and the law” but gave no details. The city of Shenyang has a population of around 9 million and had been a major center of heavy industry. Much of China’s northeast has declined economically, though, as southeastern cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen became centers for finance and high technology. Shenyang was also once notorious for organized crime.