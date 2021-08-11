Tokyo’s Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point

AP National

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — When the Tokyo Olympics began during a rising number of coronavirus cases, the majority of the host nation were in opposition. Japanese Emperor Naruhito dropped the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games began and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes’ “medal rush,” many were won over. They watched TV to cheer on Japanese athletes in an Olympics that ended Sunday with a record 58 medals, including 27 gold, for the home nation.