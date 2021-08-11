Nebraska trooper wounded, man killed in overnight shootout

AP National

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska state trooper was wounded and a suspect killed in an early-morning shootout with troopers. The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman called 911 Tuesday night to report domestic violence at a home in Juniata, a village in south-central Nebraska. Law enforcement officers surrounded the home and negotiated with the man, who fired several shots during a standoff. A trooper who was shot in the arm treated and released at a hospital. The patrol says when the suspect came out of the home holding a gun, he was fatally shot by a patrol SWAT team member. The man was identified as 35-year-old Brooks Hacker, who had recently moved to Juniata.