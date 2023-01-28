Shelton’s 26 lead Loyola Marymount past Pepperdine 84-70

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored 26 points as Loyola Marymount beat Pepperdine 84-70 on Saturday night.

Shelton added seven assists and three steals for the Lions (16-7, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Justin Ahrens scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Chance Stephens was 4=of-7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Maxwell Lewis led the way for the Waves (7-16, 0-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Pepperdine also got 13 points, four assists and two steals from Mike Mitchell Jr. In addition, Houston Mallette had 10 points. The loss is the 10th in a row overall and the 16th straight in conference play for the Waves.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 19:20 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 48-40 at halftime, with Ahrens racking up 12 points. Loyola Marymount outscored Pepperdine by six points in the second half, and Shelton scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Loyola Marymount visits BYU while Pepperdine visits Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.