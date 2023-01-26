Traore scores 19, Long Beach State knocks off Cal Poly 70-52

By The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore had 19 points in Long Beach State’s 70-52 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday.

Traore also added 15 rebounds for the Beach (11-10, 5-4 Big West Conference). AJ George shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to add 12 points. Tone Hunter finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Brantly Stevenson finished with 13 points and four steals for the Mustangs (7-14, 1-8). Cal Poly also got nine points from Kobe Sanders. Trevon Taylor also had eight points and 11 rebounds. The loss was the Mustangs’ eighth straight.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Long Beach State hosts UC Davis while Cal Poly hosts CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.