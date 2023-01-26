49ers’ McCaffrey misses another practice, but vows to play

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said he will be available for the NFC title game.

McCaffrey played through the calf injury during a divisional-round win over Dallas but hasn’t practiced this week. When asked Thursday if there was any chance he wouldn’t play on Sunday against Philadelphia, McCaffrey said “zero.”

McCaffrey said he will go through walkthroughs and go over the plays with running backs coaches Anthony Lynn and Bobby Turner even though he can’t practice.

“It’s the same process for me but just lowering the physical load,” he said.

McCaffrey’s backup, Elijah Mitchell, also missed a second straight practice with a groin injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he remains hopeful that both will be able to play on Sunday.

McCaffrey leads the 49ers with 1,403 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs in the regular season and playoffs despite not joining San Francisco until Week 7. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games.

Mitchell has played only seven games this season because of a pair of knee injuries, but keyed the second-half running game last week against Dallas with 51 yards.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains out with a foot injury, but could be available as a backup if San Francisco reaches the Super Bowl.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were all limited again.

