Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:42 PM

Norris sparks UC Santa Barbara past Cal St Bakersfield 76-58

FILE PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris scored 24 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal State Bakersfield 76-58 on Saturday night.

Norris had seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 11 points.

Cameron Smith finished with 27 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6). Antavion Collum and Kaseem Watson added 10 points apiece.

NEXT UP

UC Santa Barbara’s next game is Friday against Hawaii on the road. Cal State Bakersfield hosts UC Davis on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content