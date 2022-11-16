Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:12 PM

Saxen scores 17 as Saint Mary’s (CA) downs Southern 72-54

FILE PHOTO

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen’s 17 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Southern 72-54 on Wednesday night.

Saxen added nine rebounds for the Gaels (4-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Ducas shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brion Whitley finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Jaguars (0-3). Festus Ndumanya added 10 points for Southern. Bryson Etienne also had nine points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) led Southern 35-27 at the half, with Mahaney (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Mary’s (CA) outscored Southern by 10 points over the final half, while Kyle Bowen led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content