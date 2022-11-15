Skip to Content
Cal Baptist downs Cal St. Northridge 62-55

Riley Battin scored 12 and reserve Reed Nottage scored 12 and Cal Baptist beat Cal State Northridge 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Joe Quintana’s 3-pointer with 15:49 left broke a 36-all tie and the Lancers led the rest of the way. Cal Baptist finished with seven 3s to three for Cal State Northridge, and the Lancers finished 11 for 19 from the foul line to 6 for 8 for the Matadors.

Quintana added 11 points for the Lancers (2-1).

Atin Wright scored 16 for the Matadors (1-2) and Dionte Bostick 13.

