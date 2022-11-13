Battle scores 24, Montana St. beats Long Beach St. 70-57

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Raequan Battle’s 24 points helped Montana State defeat Long Beach State 70-57 on Sunday night.

Battle added six rebounds for the Bobcats (1-1). Darius Brown II shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Robert Ford III recorded seven points and was 2-of-6 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

The Beach (1-2) were led by Joel Murray, who posted 21 points and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Long Beach State. In addition, Marcus Tsohonis finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Montana State is a Tuesday matchup with Oregon on the road, while Long Beach State hosts Saint Katherine on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.