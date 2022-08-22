Arrests after armed woman tries to snatch baby from stroller

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of trying to snatch a baby from a stroller at gunpoint in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said.

Two women were walking with the baby in a stroller around noon Saturday in Long Beach when they were approached by “an unknown, armed female suspect,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at one of the adult victims and demanded the baby,” the police statement said.

The three women fought over the stroller until a car pulled up and a man behind the wheel fired a gun, police said. “The female suspect released the stroller and ran to the awaiting vehicle,” which sped away, the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle around 8:45 p.m. and arrested a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both residents of Los Angeles, officials said. Two airsoft guns that resembled real firearms were found inside the car, police said.

The pair could face felony charges including kidnapping and assault. Bail was set at $100,000.