Published 9:41 PM

Joveljic helps LA Galaxy draw Seattle Sounders 3-3

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy (10-11-4).

The Sounders (10-13-3) got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.

The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

