LA police release suspect video after 7-Eleven ransacked

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who ransacked a 7-Eleven and threw merchandise at the store’s clerk after motorists staged a street takeover outside earlier this week.

A large crowd gathered early Monday as several cars drove recklessly at an intersection in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles, police said in a news release Thursday.

Dozens of spectators then ran into the 7-Eleven, “fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise,” the police statement said.

At least one man grabbed items from the shelves and hurled them at the store’s clerk, who tried to hide and did not intervene.

“He for whatever reason decided to start throwing chips and bananas and stuff at the worker, who basically was just kind of hiding in the corner. He didn’t put up a fight, show any resistance to what was taking place,” police Detective Ryan Moreno told reporters Thursday.

Police released surveillance video and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests.