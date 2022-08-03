2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said.
A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t chase the man but found his car a short time later.
Police told KABC-TV that the driver lost control, hit a curb and rammed into two tents on a sidewalk, killing a man in one tent and a sleeping woman in another.
Their names weren’t immediately released.
Police said the driver received minor injuries.
He could face manslaughter charges, investigators said.