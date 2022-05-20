Thankful Melvin happy to be back in Padres dugout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A smiling and thankful Bob Melvin returned to manage the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday, less than two weeks after undergoing prostate surgery.

Melvin emerged from the visitor’s dugout wearing his uniform for the first time since May 9 -– the day before announcing that he would undergo surgery. Melvin had the procedure on May 11 and had been recovering at home since.

The 60-year-old manager said it was hard to be away, but credited bench coach Ryan Christenson and the rest of the staff for keeping things together while he was away.

“It went well, that’s what I can share with you,” Melvin said. “I’m glad I’m back. It’s miserable being away. One (game) gives you a little perspective, which is actually kind of good. Any more than that’s miserable. Just glad I’m back.”

Melvin looked comfortable and at ease while meeting with reporters. He spent a few minutes chatting with Giants CEO Larry Baer, turned to watch batting practice briefly, then trotted back down the tunnel in the visitor’s dugout at Oracle Park.

Melvin repeatedly thanked the staff at UC San Diego, where he underwent the procedure. The Padres said no cancer was found.

“It’s it’s inspiring to see people that care about people so much,” Melvin said. “I have a lot of respect for the people at UCSD.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports