‘Set me up for life’: Female college athletes stash NIL cash

By ERICA HUNZINGER

AP Sports Writer

Female college athletes are making money and a name for themselves on Instagram and TikTok under the NCAA’s interim policy covering athlete compensation. The women are embracing the power of their image. They hope their deals bring attention to their sport and themselves. They also say it will help them financially after their college careers. North Carolina basketball player Deja Kelly has six deals, including Dunkin’ Donuts and Outback Steakhouse. She says the ability to earn what she’s earning is a “generational opportunity” to set herself up for life.