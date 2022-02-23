Sheriff’s deputies shoot person in central California

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot a person in central California during an incident that locked down a nearby high school. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known. The sheriff’s deputies were not injured in the shooting in an unincorporated area of Lompoc, about 160 miles north of Los Angeles along the central coast. It was not clear whether the suspect had been armed. Deputies had been called to the area for a reckless driver who was involved in multiple traffic collisions.