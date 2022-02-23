San Francisco homeless camp fire leaves 1 dead, 3 critical

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire at a homeless encampment in San Francisco has killed a woman and left three other people in critical condition. Fire officials say the fire erupted shortly after midnight under the Interstate 280 freeway onramp in the Glen Park neighborhood. Authorities say the four victims were inside the onramp’s structure, apparently trying to keep warm as temperatures fell into the 40s. It took firefighters two hours to climb into the crawlspace. Gov. Gavin Newsom says in a statement that he’s “heartbroken and outraged” by the death. Newsom called it “a devastating reminder of the dangers tens of thousands of unhoused Californians face every day.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.