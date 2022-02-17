Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct

By ROBERT JABLON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations. The CSU Board of Trustees says Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately. In a statement, Castro called it the most difficult decision of his professional life. The move comes amid reports that Castro, while president of Cal State Fresno, didn’t properly follow up on years of complaints of sexual harassment and other accusations against a top official who was allowed to retire.