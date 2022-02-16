James fuels Lakers’ 4th-quarter rally over Jazz, 106-101

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 14-point second half deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz 106-101 Wednesday night. Los Angeles trailed 92-80 midway through the fourth quarter before it went on a 19-4 run to snap a three-game losing streak. James had the last 10 points during the rally, including a thunderous dunk off an assist by Russell Westbrook to put the Lakers on top 96-94 with 2:08 remaining. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, including five 3-pointers.